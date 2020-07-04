CLEARWATER, Fla. — A staff member at the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is the first case of the virus at the center and the second case among staff at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facilities statewide, according to a news release.

In late March, the agency said an employee/contract staff tested positive at the Broward Youth Treatment Center.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases among the youth population.

Workers are screened prior to every shift and if they show symptoms, they cannot get into the facility and are told to call their doctor, the DJJ said. They only will be allowed to return to work if medically cleared.

Visitation at all state-operated juvenile centers and programs is suspended until at least April 15, with telephone communications and some video conferencing solutions possible, the agency said in the release.

