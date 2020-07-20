Man spends 20 days on a ventilator after reportedly being exposed to COVID-19 by son

His wife wants Floridians to know the pandemic is nothing to joke about.

MIAMI — He's awake now. But, a Florida businessman spent nearly 20 days on a ventilator, battling COVID-19.

John Place, of Plantation, told CBS Miami it was the "worst experience" of his entire life.

The 42-year-old wasn't alone. His whole family tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to CBS Miami, Place and his wife, Michelle Zymet, believe it spread into their home after their 21-year-old son went to a friend's house, removed his mask and returned home.

“He went to someone’s home and there was a few people there and I’m sure they were eating, drinking and they felt it was time to take the mask off," Zymet told CBS. "No one seemed to be sick. Everybody is fine. We’re not going to get anything. Just relax and enjoy the night."

Now, her message is clear: the pandemic is not a joke.

"This is a deadly devastating disease that is affecting millions of people across the world,” Zymet told the TV station. “You need to listen and understand that you’ve got to take the necessary precautions. Just wear the mask, at least wear your mask, try to wash your hands as often as you can."

The case highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities. As the virus infected more young Floridians, it inevitably spread to older and more vulnerable people at a higher risk.

Now many cities are seeing older patients who were infected by younger people and require hospitalization, as facilities are running out of ICU beds.

Florida recently passed the 300,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases with an average of nearly 100 people dying each day in the past week.

