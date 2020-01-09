With COVID-19 numbers improving, public health experts warn not to become complacent

Contact tracing may soon become more important.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've taken a look around lately, you might have thought the pandemic was coming to an end even though public health workers say it’s not.

Johnie Hunter and his daughters on Tuesday were able to visit the playground near their home in Hillsborough County for the first time in three months.

He was excited for them, “But I’m also going to be, like – cautious,” said Hunter. “If there’s a lot of kids over in the area at the time I’m not gonna take them.”

Despite voicing COVID-19 concerns, Tampa has quietly moved restaurants into phase 3, loosening restrictions. St. Petersburg is talking about how to safely host small events downtown.

Hillsborough County was scheduled to re-open its public parks, water pads, and skate parks Tuesday, even though just days earlier leaders had questioned what the still-unknown impact of reopening schools would be on public health.

“I don’t think you’ll know much until that October 1, around there,” Health Director Doug Holt told commissioners. “Three or so weeks after the official opening.”

Even as fewer people are seeking COVID tests, an increasing number of offices are asking people to come back.

Publix has literally changed direction, removing its one-way aisle arrows this week, as Florida’s COVID positivity rate is down to just over 5.5%, with 60 percent fewer hospital visits and ICU demand down 52 percent.

“I’m glad to see those numbers coming down,” said Hillsborough Commissioner Pat Kemp.“But I think we need to understand this in context. And act accordingly.”

“People are just tired. And they want to get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Public Health.

Dr. Wolfson says he’s seen the fatigue set in, but that it’s important not to become complacent.

“People need a break. They’re going stir crazy. And it’s not healthy. It’s not healthy for kids, it’s not healthy for the family, it’s not healthy for all of us,” said Dr. Wolfson. “But as we open up, let’s do it slowly, carefully. By the numbers - which means we need to have good numbers.”

Public health experts say, as we continue to gradually reopen, contact tracing will become that much more important as a way of keeping the positivity rate down, so that we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system and are able to keep the economy moving forward.

What other people are reading right now:

