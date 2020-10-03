As more COVID-19 cases are being monitored and reported in the state of Florida, in the United States and around the world, people have questions and concerns about their health and safety.

Overall, health authorities have emphasized that the risk of contracting COVID-19, or coronavirus, remains low. And, the best way to protect yourself is to follow basic good hygiene practices like washing your hands.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days. Most people recover, but older people and those with underlying medical conditions are at a greater risk of developing a more serious illness.

In the Tampa Bay area, some hospitals have set up hotlines for questions about coronavirus. And, local health departments have phone numbers to call for questions and concerns in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Wall Street set for big rebound; Panic buying in Italy

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates

Have questions? Here’s where you can find answers:





AdventHealth Coronavirus hotline: 877-VIRUSHQ

The free 24-hour service is for Floridians with questions and concerns about COVID-19. AdventHealth said the goal is not to replace doctor visits but to let nurses answers general questions and suggest next steps for callers.

The company also launched a new FAQ website.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System hotline: 941-917-8799

The health care system launched a FAQ section on its website that shows its own hotline along with the Florida Department of Health hotline. There is also information from the Centers for Disease Control, printable resources in English and Spanish and a guide on the best ways to keep yourself safe and healthy.

Health department numbers in the Tampa Bay area:

Pinellas: 727-824-6900

Hillsborough: 813-307-8000

Pasco: 727-619-0300

Polk: 863-519-7900

Hernando: 352-540-6800

Highlands: 863-386-6040

Citrus: 352-527-0068

Sarasota: 941-861-2900

Manatee: 941-748-0747

Hardee: 863-773-4161

Florida Department of Health hotline: 1-866-779-6121

The Florida DOH has a landing page for COVID-19 in the state. There are pages for travelers, businesses and health care providers along with updated details about the latest cases in the state and information about self-isolation.

Contact the CDC: 800-232-4636

The CDC also has a landing page for coronavirus with the latest information about cases in the U.S., preventative measures for people, businesses, schools and health professionals and what to know about both domestic and international travel.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now: