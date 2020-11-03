There are eight new cases of coronavirus in Florida, and 12 of the state’s 67 counties are affected by the outbreak, so far.

Currently, 353 people are being monitored.

Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Florida was identified as one of four states experiencing “community spread” of COVID-19, but he said the state is actually dealing with virus “clusters.”

Regardless of the definition, no one disputes that the state’s senior citizen population is most at risk. Older people around the world have been dying at much higher rates from coronavirus than younger people.

Because of that, DeSantis said visitation limits are being put in place at Florida nursing homes. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is prohibited from visiting nursing homes until they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Private companies LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics are stepping up to help Florida with testing, and Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administrations Secretary Mary Mayhew has been visiting hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes to make sure facilities are following state and federal guidelines for minimizing risk for their patients.

At the same time, Florida’s colleges and universities are announcing policies designed to limit the risk of infection on campus. That includes holding classes online, limiting the amount of people on campus, banning large gatherings and restricting travel.

But Mayhew acknowledged that containment is a daily struggle. She said the state is working hard to isolate every case. Basic hygiene and self-isolation, if you start having symptoms, remain the best ways to protect yourself and your family.

