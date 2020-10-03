ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Miami-Dade County Public schools are building a plan in case some, or all of their schools, ever had to be closed because of the new coronavirus.

The overall threat, especially to young people, from COVID-19 remains low. However, school leaders are taking precautions -- just in case.

If students in Miami-Dade County were sent home, the idea would be to continue education online -- at home. So, families are being surveyed to see if they have adequate access to technology and the internet.

Here in Tampa Bay, 10News reached out to every school district to see what they would do if schools had to close.

10News will continue to update this list as responses come in:

From Sarasota County Schools:

Plan to give teachers a menu list of options that they can choose from. These include emailing out assignments, using online Microsoft products, and utilizing online learning management system Blackboard.

They also plan to survey families on March 11 to assess access to the internet and internet-connected devices.

From Pinellas County Schools:

According to the Associate Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Services, Kevin Hendrick: "We have conducted a number of surveys in the last two years for different projects (technology grants, Title I, and others) related to technology and Internet availability in homes. We consistently receive feedback from students and parents that anywhere between 75 and 95% of families have access to both, depending on the survey."

For students who do not have technology of their own, the district says they have enough computers and tablets to give to students who need them.

From Manatee County Schools:

We have a learning management system named Schoology that is cloud-based, and we would plan to have laptops available for those students who need them.

From Hardee County Schools:

"Hardee Schools is having ongoing conversations regarding students completing school work from home if the need arises. The discussions are ongoing with our MIS department and we will continue to monitor the progression of COVID-19 and the potential impact to Hardee County."

From Citrus & Hernando County Schools:

Not surveying parents at this time

Citrus County is working on a plan for closing schools.

From Pasco County Schools:

Have not yet done a survey, but there are plans to make one. They plan to ask parents if they have technology at home to facilitate remote learning.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter