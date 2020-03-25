PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Health leaders keep warning that the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in Florida – both as a result of how quickly the coronavirus can spread and because more people are being tested for it.

The Florida Department of Health said on Wednesday 215 more people in the state have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 1,682.

And two more people have died.

One was a 71-year-old woman who lived in Pasco County. The other person was an 81-year-old man in Sarasota County.

According to the health department, COVID-19 has now killed 22 people in Florida, including one in Manatee County and one in Pinellas.

You can find the latest case information updated twice daily from the Florida Department of Health here.

