Which popular spots have closed again due to coronavirus around Tampa Bay?

COVID-19 cases have forced some popular spots across the Tampa Bay area to close their doors temporarily.

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Florida and in the Tampa Bay area.

Restaurants and other places across the Tampa Bay have been shutting down after reporting employees there have tested positive for COVID-19. Some have re-opened while others remain closed. Make sure you call ahead if you're visiting any of the businesses below.

Here's a list of places that have temporarily closed:

  • Crowbar Music Venue
  • The Orpheum
  • Noble Crust, St. Pete. 
  • Bar Hwrd
  • All Caddy's restaurants
  • Skippers Smokehouse
  • Hawkers
  • The Galley
  • Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill
  • Park & Rec 
  • Avenue Eat + Drink
  • Meat Market Tampa

