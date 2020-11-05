Need a COVID-19 test in Hernando County? Here's your chance

The Florida Department of Health is expanding COVID-19 coronavirus testing even for people who do not show symptoms.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — People who live in Hernando County and are thinking about getting a COVID-19 test can soon get one at no cost.

Testing will be provided by the Florida Department of Health at its office in Spring Hill. Testing is being prioritized per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but people without symptoms can get an appointment, too, according to a news release.

Call 352-540-6800 and choose option 1 -- testing will be conducted by appointment only, and there is no drive-through testing available at this time.

Test results will come back in about two to four days, though it could be longer. Florida Health says people who are feeling ill while they get tested should self-isolate until their test results are known.

