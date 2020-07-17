COVID-19 testing supply shortage impacts Pinellas County

The Community Health Centers of Pinellas said its hours of operation will be affected by the shortage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A nationwide shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies is impacting test sites in Pinellas County.

The Community Health Centers of Pinellas said its hours of operation will be affected by the shortage. Their evening hours for Wednesday and Thursday this week were already canceled and test sites will be closed Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20.

There are still options for testing in Tampa Bay.

Citrus County

Hardee County

You can find testing information at Hardee County Emergency Management's Facebook page.

Free drive-up testing for Hardee County will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 30 and July 1. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 863-773-4161.

Hernando County

You can find COVID-19 testing information in Hernando County here.

Highlands County

The county health department is providing daily testing to residents from 8:30-11 a.m.

If you are interested in being tested, call 863-382-7260 or 863-382-7270 to register for testing.

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Find state-supported testing sites in Manatee County here.

Find additional testing site information in Manatee County on the county's website here.

Pasco County

Find state-supported testing sites in Pasco County here.

Find additional current COVID-19 testing sites in Pasco County here.

Pinellas County

Find COVID-19 testing site information in Pinellas County here.

Find COVID-19 drive-thru testing information through the Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. here.

Polk County

Find COVID-19 testing site information for Polk County on Florida Medical Association's website here.

Sarasota County

Find state-supported COVID-19 testing site information for Sarasota County here.