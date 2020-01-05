TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials said Friday was its busiest day of COVID-19 testing since the state expanded testing to all people, regardless of symptoms.

The testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the home of the Buccaneers, saw 700 appointments, according to the county. That's about double the number the site was used to.

The Hillsborough Call Center is making appointments for those wanting to get tested for COVID-19 at four test sites: Plant City, Ruskin, East Tampa, and then the main site at Raymond James.

The tests are free of charge, the county said. Insurance is not required, and you don't need to see a doctor beforehand.

The county is also making accommodations for those who need in-home testing. Make sure to tell the call center that you need in-home testing, and they'll set up an appointment.

To schedule a test, call 813-272-5900.

A photo ID with a name and date of birth is requested at the testing sites.

The call center is open on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Hillsborough County said to be patient and not to hang up while waiting for an agent to answer your call.

Health officials nationwide say expansion of testing, such as what is being done in Hillsborough County, is necessary to reopen states' economies and the country's as a whole.

By knowing where the virus is located and who has it, more specific measures can take place to help limit its spread.

