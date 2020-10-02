TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay couple is quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of coronavirus.

Gay Courter and her husband have been together for 50 years. They’re stuck on a cruise ship after they said a man from Hong Kong infected with coronavirus spread the infection to 70 other people on board.

Courter said she and her husband are not sick but are worried that being on the ship could make them more vulnerable. They’re asking to be quarantined back to the U.S.

“It really is terrifying, Candice. If one of us is sick we will be removed to a Japan hospital and the other will have to stay behind and after a long and lovely marriage it’s the most devastating news of all because we have always been there to support one another through good times and bad,” Courter told 10News weekend anchor Candice Aviles.

The quarantine they are under will last 16 days total—ending on Feb. 19. But, they said they are worried the date could get moved back.

Cruise line officials said they empathize with all passengers stuck onboard.

“First of all, we recognize that this situation is not ideal in any dimension. It's unbelievably stressful and challenging for both our guests and our crew. Being isolated to a stateroom for 14 days, although well-appointed, is certainly not an experience we would wish upon anyone,” Executive Vice President of Princess Cruises Rai Caluor said.

At least 908 people have died from coronavirus and there have been more than 40,000 total cases.

RELATED: First American death reported in coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Japan finds 41 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship as death toll rises in China

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter