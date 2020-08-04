LAREDO, Texas — To wear face protection or not to wear face protection? That is the question.

Right now, it’s just a recommendation under current CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, for one town in Texas, it’s not an option.

Those living in Laredo who are five years old or older must wear some sort of face protection, such as a mask or a bandanna, to cover their mouth and nose, according to the city’s ordinance. That includes every trip inside a public building, on public transportation or while pumping gas.

Failure to comply could result in a $1,000 fine.

The goal is to limit the spread of COVID-19 through the air, something that public health experts have only recently started trying to combat on a widespread scale. Initially, the federal government and public health experts said that healthy people did not need to wear face protection. However, as more is learned about the virus, guidelines have changed.

The CDC says that not all people who have COVID-19 show symptoms. These people are “asymptomatic.” The thing is, they can still spread the virus. A simple cough, sneeze or even a laugh in public could send the virus airborne.

The CDC also worries about people who may have COVID-19 but have yet to show symptoms. These people are “pre-symptomatic.” They, too, can spread the disease.

Here in Tampa Bay, there is no such ordinance like the one implemented in Laredo. However, the risks of getting COVID-19 are the same.

That’s why, under the threat of a fine or not, it’s important to abide by the CDC guidelines.

Along with wearing face protection in public, public health experts are still encouraging people to practice social distancing. This means stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential purposes.

Those essential purposes, however, involve potential contact with others. So, be sure to remain at least six feet apart from anyone else around while wearing that face mask.

