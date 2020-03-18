ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively avoiding the hyperbole that's running rampant across social media.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

---

5:50 a.m. (March 18)

THE LATEST NUMBERS:

6,496 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States

216 confirmed cases in Florida

5:15 a.m. (March 18)

Starting Wednesday, BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for COVID-19 will be able to provide a specimen for testing without leaving their cars. BayCare Health System is transforming seven BayCare Urgent Care locations across West Central Florida into drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19.

Testing locations:

*BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside)

3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa)

17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale)

2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

5:09 a.m. (March 18)

Florida Health has a tool kit all COVID-19 related.

Click here to view it.

11:30 p.m. (March 17)

St. Petersburg College is moving all classes and operations online starting Wednesday, March 18, and canceling all college-related events.

"Students, faculty and staff received communications on March 13 that classes would move online for at least two weeks. Today, following guidance from local, state and federal health officials regarding physical distancing, that time period was extended to the end of the term out of an abundance of caution," a statement read.

"Students, faculty and staff received additional notification this evening, Tuesday, March 17."

10:47 p.m. (March 17)

The Florida Supreme Court issued a statewide order to limit court functionality during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In the order issued by Chief Justice Charles Canady, grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials have been suspended.

It is in effect until Friday, March 27.

9:52 p.m. (March 17)

The Florida Department of Health announced the first positive COVID-19 coronavirus case in Polk County.

It involves a woman, health officials said, and there are no other details about the case. There are 216 total COVID-19 cases in Florida.

U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, whose congressional district includes Polk County, urges "all of my constituents to heed the advice of the CDC, state and local health officials to ensure that together we can flatten the curve of the virus."

