The Navy said at least 18 sailors and others at Naval Air Station Jacksonville are in self-isolation awaiting tests to see whether they have the virus.

President Trump has signed a second coronavirus response bill.

The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively avoiding the hyperbole that's running rampant across social media.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

6:05 a.m. (March 19)

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday morning that 164 low-level, non-violent inmates will be released because of coronavirus. Chronister said they have a low threat to the community. He said if the inmates re-offend, it will be handled.

4:35 a.m. (March 19)

There are 328 cases of coronavirus in Florida.

299 are Florida residents.

967 people are being monitored.

9:09 p.m. (March 18)

Walmart stores across the U.S. will adjust operating hours to better accommodate older Americans in a sweeping effort to limit customers' exposure to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company in a blog post announced its stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. each day. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, Walmart said.

The adjustment allows employes to restock the shelves and sanitize the store before customers arrive.

Walmart also will have an hour-long period each Tuesday for customers aged 60 or older, staring an hour before the store opens to the general public. It starts Tuesday, March 24, through April 28.

8:26 p.m. (March 18)

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will temporarily go fare-free on all its routes starting Thursday, March 19.

By going fare-free, it says, there will be less crowding at the farebox to reduce exposure to passengers and bus operators.

