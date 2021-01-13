266,100 more COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving this week in Florida

The state is prioritizing seniors for vaccinations.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than a quarter-million additional coronavirus vaccine doses will be delivered to Florida this week. That's according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott said 266,100 more doses would be arriving in the state by week's end. He said that would bring the total to 1.7 million doses delivered to Florida so far.

"We are making great progress and must keep working to end the coronavirus," Scott tweeted.

GOOD NEWS: According to @CDCgov, 266,100 more COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delivered to Florida by the end of next week, which will bring our total to 1.7 million doses delivered to the state. We are making great progress and must keep working to end the coronavirus. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 13, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated this week that the state was prioritizing seniors. More than 50 percent of doses administered so far have gone to people 65 and older.

"As these federal vaccine allotments are deployed to states, we push them out as quickly as possible to Florida’s seniors as there is no time to waste," DeSantis explained in a statement.

Last week, Florida vaccinated 223,000 seniors.

"The vaccine is an important way to protect seniors and combat the isolation so many have encountered over the last year," DeSantis added.

Florida has 4.5 million seniors. And, as the governor's office continues to point out, the nation's older population has accounted for more than 80 percent of coronavirus-related deaths.

