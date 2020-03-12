When could Floridians get a coronavirus vaccine?

We set out to answer your most-asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

TAMPA, Fla. — As emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine seems imminent, a lot of you have been contacting us – wondering when Floridians could get vaccinated?

Who will be the first to receive a vaccine? How much will it cost, if anything? And when could things finally get back to normal?

Here's what learned.

Q: When will the COVID-19 vaccine become available?

A: The short answer is as early as the middle of this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is ready to distribute the vaccine to hospitals around the state. The first would likely be the Pfizer vaccine, then Moderna. Both require two doses. The state is also still looking at a vaccine being developed by Johnson and Johnson which is a single dose shot. DeSantis says he has no intention of forcing anyone to take the vaccine when it becomes available, but he said they represent the greatest rays of hope we’ve seen since the pandemic began.

Q: Who in Florida gets the shot first?

A: While the federal government has made recommendations, the state of Florida is setting its own priorities. Of the 20 million people nationwide receiving the first doses of the vaccine, Florida’s share would be between 1 and 2 million. DeSantis says his priority list starts with people living in long-term care facilities, then high-risk front-line healthcare workers, followed by anyone 65 and older with significant underlying conditions. For everyone else, it could take until April or May. Longer – if there are complications or unforeseen logistical issues.

Q: How much will the vaccine cost?

A: The CDC states, “Vaccine doses purchased with US taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost.” Vaccination providers will be allowed to charge an administration fee for giving the shot. Medicare payment rates are currently $28.39 to administer a single dose vaccine. For a vaccine requiring a series of two or more doses, the initial dose covered by Medicare will be $16.94 and $28.39 for the administration of the final dose of the series. In short, you may have to pay to physically get the shot, but the vaccine itself will be free.

Q: How long will it take once Florida receives its share of the vaccine to start administering it?

A: While we’ve been waiting for the vaccine to arrive, the state of Florida has been stocking up on about 5 million sets of syringes, alcohol swabs and gauze pads. The state has also ordered the freezers, which will store the vaccine. Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Jarod Moskowitz says the state has a “solid plan“ and that Florida will be “ready to deploy the vaccine when it comes.“

Q: When could we start seeing things get back to normal?

A: Public health workers say if there are no problems with vaccine, we could see a return to normalcy as early as this spring in our region. That’s if, during the vaccination process, people continue to wear masks, avoid crowds maintain social distance and wash their hands. Dr. Edwin Michael says, “The good news is that if we practice this, I guarantee that the vaccine is coming, by the end of April, we’re done. This is it. We are done with this problem once and for all.”

