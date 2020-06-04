TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — A man in Georgia and his girlfriend are now in the hospital for different reasons after ignoring a quarantine suggestion and order.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office reported on Saturday that it was made aware of a man in the Tallapoosa area who had tested positive for COVID-19 but was refusing to self-quarantine.

"The male went out into the public endangering citizens after being told to stay inside," the sheriff's office said. "The male has now been hospitalized for COVID-19."

The sheriff's office said his girlfriend refused to be tested and also went out into public - even after receiving a judge's order to stay quarantined. The sheriff's office said she was also admitted to the hospital on Saturday - though for a reason other than coronavirus. THe sheriff's office didn't provide details on what exactly happened in her case.

However, in the post, which included photos of Chief Deputy Joel McSwain and Cpl. Mullenix in for coverage protective gear, the sheriff's office urged the public to make sure they were doing their part.

“It is vital that citizens who are diagnosed with or are exposed to this virus do the right thing and self-quarantine”, said McSwain. “If you go out you could infect others who have to be out working. We must protect our citizens.”

