ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's just another small thank you and symbol of gratitude to those who are putting their health and safety on the line for the rest of us in the fight against coronavirus.

Costco says it will temporarily give priority access to members who are health care workers and first responders such as firefighters, EMTs and police officers.

All they have to do is show their membership card and official ID to move to the front of any line to enter the store.

Costco has been limiting the amount of people allowed to enter its warehouse clubs to adhere to social distancing guidelines and help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

