TAMPA, Fla — While no timeline has been announced to reopen the state, leaders are already making plans to do so.

Tourism plays a huge role in Florida's economy. In 2018, it’s estimated that tourists poured $91.3 billion into the state's economy.

But re-opening travel will come with risks.

“If we open up and people start to move around, then that will spread the disease. I don’t think there’s any question about that," Dr. Marrisa Levine, the director of the Center for Leadership in Public Health Practice at USF Health said.

This not only applies to cross-state travel. In fact, the majority of people who visit Tampa Bay in the summer come from other parts of Florida.

According to Visit Tampa Bay, most summer-time visitors come from Miami, Orlando, and Ft. Myers. Both Miami and Orlando are seeing high numbers of cases.

“So even if you are going to travel, even if that becomes allowed, so to speak, then you’re going to have to do it in a way that protects you and protects others," Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Margarita Cancio, an infectious disease specialist, recommends opening up portions of the economy in stages, “You cannot be doing everything at once. If you want to be doing one thing, giving it two or three weeks, so that you can see the impact.”

To measure impact, testing will have to be made widely available. And antibody testing will help businesses stay open and safe.

“It tells you that an individual, whether it’s a visitor or someone that lives in the county, has already had the disease," Dr. Cancio explains.

Our new societal norms will also have to stay. “Maintain your distance, practice good hygiene, disinfect surfaces, and in all likelihood, wear a cloth covering if you’re out and can’t maintain distancing. Those are all fundamental to what needs to happen," Dr. Levine said.

Because the reality is we don't know exactly when it will happen, but change is coming.

“We kind of went one extreme by pushing the safer at home. Which worked, quite frankly it’s working. But we know we can’t stay there. But as we unravel that, we can’t go to the other extreme where we just open up because in all likelihood we could have worse disease," Dr. Levine explained.

