COVID-19 booster shots are here. Who can get it and when?

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of Americans are now lining up to get their COVID-19 booster shots, but only some are eligible, according to CDC guidelines.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine can be given at least six months after a second dose.

"We made it possible for people to be eligible but they really have to identify their own individual risk and benefit and I recognize this is confusing," Walensky said during an interview with Face The Nation on Sunday.

The shot is available for those 65 and older, anyone with underlying medical conditions as long as they're 18, and those who are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work.

Virologist Dr. Michael Teng with USF Health says the occupational risk group creates confusion.

"The CDC ASIF recommended against people with occupational exposure, and I think this is because it's pretty gray area. Where they drew the line was that they wanted to be a little bit more clear cut about occupational exposure. The CDC Director basically said, 'Well, no, I think that occupational exposure should also be considered high risk for being affected,'" Teng said.

That group includes healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and others listed under the CDC's guidelines.

Another key to getting the shot is you can only get it if you're fully vaccinated with Pfizer's two-dose vaccine.

"The FDA has not approved Moderna, they have not approved Johnson and Johnson, and so this discussion doesn't really cover those vaccines yet," Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Public Health said.

But the epidemiologist says Moderna and Johnson and Johnson's boosters aren't far behind. Even with people getting a third dose of a vaccine, it won't bring us closer to herd immunity.

"To be clear, the people that are getting booster shots already have immunity so that's not really going to change that," Teng said. "It may decrease transmission a little bit."