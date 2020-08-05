COVID-19 cases continue to rise at long-term care facilities

As the state continues to reopen, COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area continue to rise.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the state continues to reopen, COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area continue to rise.

Community Convalescent Center in Hillsborough County is reporting 68 positive resident cases up from 55 cases on Wednesday. There are also 17 employee cases at the facility.

The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center LLC is reporting 73 total cases… up from 68 on Tuesday.

In Manatee County, one of the hardest hit counties for long-term care facilities, two of the hardest hit facilities are Braden River Rehab with 45 positive COVID-19 cases and Manatee Springs Rehab and Nursing Center with 70 cases among residents and staff.

In Polk County, Highlands Lake Center is reporting 84 COVID-19 cases.

There are 43 new deaths announced in long-term care facilities in Florida and 665 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

Countywide breakdown of long-term facility deaths:

Manatee: 44 (up 3)

Pinellas: 41 (up2)

Sarasota: 29 (up 2)

Polk: 20 (up 1)

Hillsborough: 13(up 2)

Pasco: 5

