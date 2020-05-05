COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Bay Area as the state begins reopening

Four Bay Area long-term care facilities are in the top 5 with the most reported COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida slowly begins to re-open, our long-term facilities are still closed.

The cases inside those facilities continue to rise and so, do the deaths.

“We are nowhere near a plateau right now.”

Brian Lee is an advocate for families who have loved ones in nursing home facilities. He thinks we will continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.

“We continue to see outbreaks still invading facilities far and wide,” Lee explained.

And the data released by the state shows that. Over the weekend, deaths in long-term facilities increased by more than 40.

Scary statistics for family members with loved ones in these facilities.

10Investigates talked with 2 family members who tell us their loved ones passed away within the past few days and aren’t counted yet in the numbers.

Clifford Wimberly is one of the latest victims.

“I think the pace is picking up,” Lee explained to 10Investigates’ Jennifer Titus.

“We believe rapid testing can happen so they can quickly on continuous basis.”

The governor sent the National Guard to some of the state’s elder care facilities to conduct testing on residents and staffers over the past two weeks.

But other facilities say that they’ve asked for help too. But have yet to receive it.

In an email, the director at St. Marks Village in Palm harbor tells us the problem is getting tests into their facility.

“The governor is opening more test sites for those that are able body to get there, but we can’t get test kits to test our remaining residents in the nursing home where we had a number of positive cases. Makes no sense.”

“You put one of these rapid tests in facilities, now it’s a testing facility.”

10Investigates has reached out to the governor’s office asking where they have sent the National Guard and if they are continuing to send them out to help these facilities. We still have gotten no response.

It's not just deaths growing in long-term facilities … we're seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases increasing too. Several facilities in the bay area have had more than 50 confirmed cases. One facility in Hillsborough County, Community Convalescent Center, is reporting 55 positive residents and 17 positive employee cases since the weekend.

10Investigates has learned South Florida Baptist Hospital had to expand its ICU unit after taking in 11 patients from Community Convalescence nursing home in Plant City, also known as Community Care Center. The facility sent us this statement:

"BayCare’s South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City received 11 patients with COVID-19 symptoms from the Community Convalescence nursing home. The hospital accommodated the patients by expanding its ICU units. Per standard infection control procedures, COVID-19 patients are cared for in separate areas from other patients. Like other health systems in the region, BayCare is working with government partners and local nursing homes to help provide appropriate care for this vulnerable population. For more information about COVID-19 cases, you can refer to FDOH and the Hillsborough County health department.”

