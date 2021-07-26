Rising COVID-19 cases push Sarasota Memorial Hospital to reduce visitation

The new visitation policy will go into effect July 27.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced Monday a change in the visitation policy due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital will be reducing visiting hours and limiting the number of patient visitors are allowed in hospital care areas beginning Tuesday, July 27.

At this time, the website's visitation hours are listed from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Specifications on how many visitors are allowed can be found here.

Sarasota Memorial currently has 86 COVID-19 positive patients, with 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, according to the hospital's daily report.

In last week's report, COVID-19 cases in Sarasota and Manatee counties alone tripled from earlier this month and it's causing health officials to urge people to get vaccinated.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital isn't the only healthcare system getting hit by an uptick of coronavirus patients, AdventHealth's central Florida Division announced Monday it's approaching an all-time high of inpatient COVID-19 cases. However, the hospital system has not announced any changes to his visitation policy.