TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone who is not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
