TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has launched a new surveillance dashboard to help you track cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The novel virus was first detected in China and has since appeared in more than 100 places around the world, including in the United States.

The virus is being called "SARS-CoV-2." It causes a disease named "coronavirus disease 2019," which is abbreviated as COVID-19, the phrase you've heard more often during the pandemic.

In Florida, the highest concentrations of cases have been seen in Broward and Dade counties -- although there have been several cases in the Tampa Bay area. Use the interactive map below for the latest case information from the Florida Department of Health.

Click here for a full-screen version of the map.

