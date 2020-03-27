ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Starting April 1 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. will be furloughing 90 percent of its current employees in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company operates 13 theme parks and water parks across the country including, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island right here in Florida.

The furloughs were announced in a financial SEC filing on Friday.

In the filing, the company highlights that furloughed employees will not receive pay from the company after March 31. Though, subject to local regulations, they are eligible for unemployment.

As for the length of the furlough? The company is not sure, stating:

"The furlough period is uncertain at this time due to the temporary park closures and will be reassessed as business conditions dictate."

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said it looks forward to welcoming back its employees and guests when it is determined to be safe to open.

You can read the full statement here:

"On March 27, 2020, the Company announced that, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting temporary park closures, it will or has temporarily furloughed over 90% of its current employees as of April 1, 2020. The furloughed employees will not receive compensation from the Company during the furlough period after March 31, 2020; however, subject to local regulations, these employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits. The furlough period is uncertain at this time due to the temporary park closures and will be reassessed as business conditions dictate. The Company looks forward to welcoming back its ambassadors and guests when it is safe to open again."

10News has reached out to local theme parks for comment.

