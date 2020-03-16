TAMPA, Fla. — As the Coronavirus outbreak expands across the nation, the best practice at this time is to take part in #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep everyone healthy. Yes, limiting time in public can make one restless, but there are plenty of ways to burn energy and stay active during this time.

Several gyms, fitness and yoga studios are amping up their sanitation efforts to keep their students safe. Be sure to call, or check on social, what protocols your gym is taking before heading out.

As of now, these Tampa Bay Area studios have shared their plans to keep the community safe and healthy.

CAMP Tampa | “Our top priority is the health and wellness of our team members, campers, and community. We have decided to voluntarily close the campgrounds effective tomorrow (march 17th-31st).”

SunsState Yoga | “We’ll be doing Facebook live videos all week & still have a few classes a day on the schedule with a limited class size.”

Retro Fitness Citrus Park | “At this time, we are closely monitoring advice and directives from our state and local county health officials. This afternoon, we will participate in a conference call where we will learn about any new advice and/or directives that we will deploy around our club. We will communicate any class cancelations, club shortening hours or club closing hours if and when instructed or recommended.”

Lucky Cat Yoga & Wellness | “Lucky Cat Yoga & Wellness will remain open but we will limit capacity to 20 people. This will keep us under the CDC suggested 50 or less and give enough space between mats, about 6ft. Please preregister for all in studio classes.Starting today we will be asking that all props be left on the shelves and not be used. Please bring your own mat, block, towel and blanket. We are setting up a streaming and video uploading components for members and pay as you go clients.”

Bella Prana Yoga | “Bella Prana is open at this time and putting into place new precautions to create a safe space for those who choose to practice. CLASS SIZES will now be LIMITED to ensure personal space around your mats and there will be verbal check-in only at the front desk.”

Elevate St. Pete | “We want to remain a safe place for our community to continue support their healthy lifestyles.”

Kodawari Studios | “We will be limiting class size to 25 people in the Onsen room and 18 people in the Hana room. This will help to guarantee students a reasonable amount of personal space around your mat.”

Amped Fitness DTSP | “We are acutely aware of the importance of cleanliness and have doubled our strategies such as disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and adding more access to disinfectant and hand sanitizers to effectively curtail the transmission of COVID-19 at our facility.”

The Body Electric Yoga | “New LIVE STREAM class added to the schedule! … If you’re coming to the studio, bringing your own towel to lay over props can be an extra precaution.”

For those of you who would rather workout from home... roll out the yoga mat, grab a resistance band, or pick up that gallon jug of water we know you stocked up on.

Here are a few #HomeWorkouts by a few popular Instagram fitness influencers so you can sweat it out in the comfort of your own living room.

Full Body Home Workout | @georgiestevenson

Build Muscle at Home – Library | @madfit.ig

Quarantine Cardio | @blogilates

Full Home Workout | @fitplan_app

Live Home Workouts | @thebodycoach

No Equipment Needed Abs Workout | @elliotbfit



