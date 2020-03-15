A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, making him the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.

The Yankees didn’t identify the player. The team said the individual had spent his entire time at the minor league complex in Tampa and had not been over at Steinbrenner Field and facilities used by the major leaguers.

He has been quarantined since he began showing symptoms on Friday.

According to CBS Sports, the Yankees will quarantine their minor leaguers for two weeks and close the club's minor league facility through March 25. The major league facilities are staying open on a limited basis.

The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their complex. Big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

