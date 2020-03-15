A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, making him the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19.
The Yankees didn’t identify the player. The team said the individual had spent his entire time at the minor league complex in Tampa and had not been over at Steinbrenner Field and facilities used by the major leaguers.
He has been quarantined since he began showing symptoms on Friday.
According to CBS Sports, the Yankees will quarantine their minor leaguers for two weeks and close the club's minor league facility through March 25. The major league facilities are staying open on a limited basis.
The Miami Marlins, meanwhile, became the first organization to completely close their complex. Big leaguers were told to take a break and avoid group activities.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Yes, your pool is safe from coronavirus, as long as it’s properly maintained
- Florida Health: 39 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 5 in Tampa Bay region
- 68-year-old Florida woman dies after traveling and getting new coronavirus
- Walmart stores nationwide adjust hours of operation for restocking and sanitizing
- Orlando International Airport TSA officer tests positive for COVID-19, TSA says
- Events and locations in Tampa Bay shut down by coronavirus
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter