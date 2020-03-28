SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County leaders and health experts said the drive-thru testing site at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota will close until Tuesday.

More than 60 people have been tested, but the site is closing because it can't fill all 50 of the appointment slots it has per day, according to health experts.

The Department of Health-Sarasota said it thinks if the site is closed for a few days, people who think they have COVID-19 symptoms can get medical advice and have tests ordered so they can get an appointment at the testing site.

Health experts said people who think they need to get a COVID-19 test at the site need to be referred by a physician. The physician then lets the department of health know who needs the test and then the person will be contacted by the Department of Health to make an appointment.

Putting the test site on pause also gives the people who are working it a break, the department of health said.

