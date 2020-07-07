Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Mahaffey Theater parking garage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Parking Garage.
Testing will be available for anyone, regardless of symptoms.
The test site is drive-thru only. You are asked to come with a full tank of gas and have no more than four people in the car.
A prescription is not required and you don't have to be a resident of Pinellas County.
For instructions after being tested, click here.
If you have any questions about the site, call 727-464-4333.
Testing will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week.
- Florida reports another 7,347 COVID-19 cases, record positivity rate
- Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersburg
- Graves may be under Tropicana Field, mayor's office says
- New hurricane season forecast predicts 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes
- Police: 7-year-old Florida boy dies after being shot
- Doctors rank which activities create the most risk for getting COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter