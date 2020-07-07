Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Mahaffey Theater parking garage

Testing will be available for anyone, regardless of symptoms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Parking Garage.

The test site is drive-thru only. You are asked to come with a full tank of gas and have no more than four people in the car.

A prescription is not required and you don't have to be a resident of Pinellas County.

For instructions after being tested, click here.

If you have any questions about the site, call 727-464-4333.

Testing will take place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week.

