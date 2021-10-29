COVID-19 mu variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewage

City leaders say testing for COVID in wastewater can be used as a predictor for possible transmissions in a community.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — City leaders with Altamonte Springs say the mu variant of the coronavirus was recently discovered in the area's sewer services.

According to the city, a small concentration of the variant was detected in the service area, which encompasses parts of Seminole County, Winter Park, Maitland, Eatonville and Altamonte Springs.

Several counties across the country have been testing for COVID in wastewater. Scientists say it can be used as a predictor for possible transmissions in a community. Officials in Altamonte Springs explained they have been testing the water since April 2020.

The reason the virus can be found in wastewater is that once a person is infected with COVID-19, it multiplies within them. And, just like some other viruses, scientists say people shed it in their stool or urine.

"The importance of testing sewage for COVID is that we can detect the virus before people who are infected show symptoms," Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz said. "We share that information with local hospitals, and local, state, and federal agencies."

While the variant is showing up in recent sewage testing, the city says it's nowhere near the levels that were discovered during the Delta surge.

Concerns over the mu variant fizzled over the past month despite it being classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization back in August.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website that while the WHO classified the mu variant as a “variant of interest” globally, it has not escalated the mu variant to a “variant of interest” in the United States because it reached its peak in the U.S. in late June and has steadily decreased since then.