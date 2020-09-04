TAMPA, Fla. — With extra safety measures now being taken at hospitals across the nation, many pregnant women are worried about the possibility of being forced to give birth without the full support system they were expecting.

In Tampa Bay, as it stands right now, spouses and partners are allowed inside the delivery room and during recovery, but they can't leave. No other guests are allowed.

Nicole Arbiso gave birth to her son just as the new guidelines were put in place. She says she couldn’t have imagined being in the delivery room without her husband, Corey by her side.

“You just need that support -- someone who loves you and is there for you every step of the way,” Nicole said.

Soon after, COVID-19 restrictions went into place and Nicole’s mom and sister weren’t allowed at the hospital at all.

“Tuesday and Wednesday, we couldn’t see anyone, which I was upset about because they were here and we were alone at the hospital. I just really wanted my mom and my sister there,” Nicole said.

It’s a reality expecting mom across the country are grappling with as doctor's are taking extra safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Doctor Allison Polender and Ob/Gyn with The Woman’s Group in Tampa says the safety of mom and baby is top priority.

“The reason we’re only allowing one person in the room is to reduce the number of encounters that the visitor will have while they support their loved one who is delivering,” Polender said.

“That means the partner of the patient who is delivering is not going out and walking their dog, They’re not coming in contact with the neighbors, etc … They are staying inside with the patient to reduce the number of encounters that they have.”

It’s why some moms are considering at-home births. If the rules were different, Nicole says she'd still give birth at the hospital.

“What if it was just a matter of minutes that’s all we had to save my life or his life, I wouldn’t want to risk that,” she said. “At the end of the day I’m thankful we have our health. My number one priority is him and keeping him safe.”

Moms considering changing their birth plans are advised to talk to their doctors before making any decisions.

