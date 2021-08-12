'I can't imagine how stressed parents are': COVID-19 quarantines already confusing for some

Most school districts have a procedure for notifying parents about positive cases and whether their child was exposed and needs to stay home.

TAMPA, Fla. — Protocols for when students should quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure at school can get confusing.

While most school districts in Tampa Bay use similar guidelines as last year, there are some changes determined by the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Health.

Nevertheless, with the delta variant permeating the virus through more of our pediatric population than we saw a year ago, parents across Tampa Bay are already trying to make sense of when their child should quarantine.

Marcile Powers is a mom of two in St. Petersburg. Her 3-year-old on is staying home after his daycare closed because of several cases of COVID-19.

Powers assumed her older son, who attends 1st grade at Sanderlin Elementary, would also have to quarantine but learned he is clear to attend class.

"I called the health department and I directly asked because I was like this doesn’t make sense so I got from the principal and the health department that the oldest one has to go to school," Power said.

To make the situation even more unclear, her sons' pediatrician encouraged her younger son to stay away from others for 10 days meanwhile her first-grader is attending school without interruption.

"It’s definitely confusing," she said.

Powers, who's voluntarily sending her son to school wearing a face mask foresees more quarantining in her future. She runs her own business and has already neglected to get back to some of her customers.

"I can’t imagine how stressed parents are because they might lose their job because they keep going home from work to quarantine with their kids," Powers said.

After just two days back at school, 2,933 students and 281 staff members at Hillsborough County Public Schools are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposures, according to a district spokesperson.

For perspective, Hillsborough County has roughly 194,000 students and 24,000 staff members. That's less than 2% of students and staff members currently forced to stay home.

Tampa Bay school districts have COVID teams and administrators in place to assist the Department of Health in contact tracing and determining who should stay home.

Most schools are offering virtual learning while students quarantine so they don't fall behind. Hillsborough County has a dedicated Quarantine Resource Center.