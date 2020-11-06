COVID-19 shuts down Tampa summer camp

The camp will open back up on June 22.

TAMPA, Fla. — A summer camp in Tampa will be closed through June 22 after someone at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Ashley Bauman with the City of Tampa said it was a camp at the Police Athletic League Facility. She did not say whether it was a camper or an employee who tested positive, citing HIPPA.

Bauman said all the parents who had kids there were told what was going on immediately.

Bauman said this is the only summer camp that has been affected by the coronavirus.

In St. Pete, the Walter Fuller Recreation Center will be shut down through Friday because two campers tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kari Fuhrmann with St. Pete Parks and Recreation.

Last week, the Thomas “Jet” Jackson Recreation Center at Wildwood Park was closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19; however, the employee did not come in contact with campers, according to Fuhrmann.

Fuhrmann said workers at the centers did tell campers’ parents about the positive cases and the temporary closure of the camps.

A staff member at Roberts Recreation Center also tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the camp got started and was last at the center on May 28. Employees at the center deep cleaned the facility before camp began, according to Fuhrmann.

On May 22, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced summer camps and youth sports across the state will be allowed to open despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said he trusts parents, coaches and doctors to keep kids safe, so his office isn't going to be setting any specific rules for organizations to follow.

"Kids have been out of organized activities for a few months now and we need to get it back," DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville.

The governor said his decision is based on the numbers and research from the Centers for Disease Control that shows younger people remain at a lower risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

But, DeSantis said cities and counties will still be allowed to make their own decisions, so there may still be fewer summer camp options available.