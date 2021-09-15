How often should someone get tested for COVID-19?

Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should get tested after coming in contact with someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — When should a person get tested for COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or individuals who have been directly exposed to someone who is positive to get tested.

This also includes those who are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days following a known exposure with someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, the CDC explains.

People who are not fully vaccinated against the virus should get tested periodically, such as monthly, NYC Health suggests. Especially if they are in close contact with others and not wearing masks indoors.

But what about those who are asymptomatic?

According to the CDC, asymptomatic cases are hard to identify because people don't even know they are infected unless they get tested.

Frequent testing could aid in the spread of COVID-19 cases from asymptomatic individuals. But even weekly testing is not as effective as the vaccine in stopping the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Juan Demois.

"In order to have effectiveness in decreasing COVID transmission as good as the vaccine, you'd have to get tested every three days," said Dumois.

With COVID-19 symptoms taking anywhere from two to fourteen days to show, someone could contract the virus and not know until their next weekly test.