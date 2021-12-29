Where to get tested for COVID-19 around Tampa Bay

With COVID-19 cases spiking in Florida, largely due to the newest omicron variant, it's good to know where you can get a test.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida continuing to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, largely due to the newest omicron variant, testing for the virus is in high demand.

And with long lines building up at testing centers around the Tampa Bay area, counties are reopening their free COVID-19 testing locations.

Where you can get a COVID-19 test around the Tampa Bay area

At-home COVID-19 tests are available at most major pharmacies. The cost of those tests vary by store and type of test but ranges from about $10 to about $25 on average.

If you schedule a COVID-19 test at a pharmacy or your local health care provider, those tests are free.

Click any of the retail or health care provider links below for rapid testing locations, PCR tests and information related to your area:

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

7150 114th Ave., Largo (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Dec. 31-Jan.1)

Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Sarasota County