Where to get tested for COVID-19 around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida continuing to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, largely due to the newest omicron variant, testing for the virus is in high demand.
And with long lines building up at testing centers around the Tampa Bay area, counties are reopening their free COVID-19 testing locations.
Where you can get a COVID-19 test around the Tampa Bay area
At-home COVID-19 tests are available at most major pharmacies. The cost of those tests vary by store and type of test but ranges from about $10 to about $25 on average.
If you schedule a COVID-19 test at a pharmacy or your local health care provider, those tests are free.
Click any of the retail or health care provider links below for rapid testing locations, PCR tests and information related to your area:
Hillsborough County
- Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Dec. 31-Jan.1)
- Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Pinellas County
- 7150 114th Ave., Largo (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Dec. 31-Jan.1)
- Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Sarasota County
- Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd., Sarasota (open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Jan.1)
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Jan. 1)
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed Jan. 1)
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota (open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Jan. 1)