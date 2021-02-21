COVID-19 vaccine forum aims to build trust among Tampa Bay’s minority community

Sunday's event will address the state of COVID-19 in the local Black and Hispanic/Latino communities and address myths and answer questions about the vaccine.

TAMPA, Fla. — A forum on Sunday will bring together doctors and officials from the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County to address the state of COVID-19 in the local Black and Hispanic/Latino community, as well as address myths and answer questions in an effort to build trust in populations where it has been broken.

Although the African American community is disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, a new survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases shows just 49 percent of Black adults plan to get the vaccine.

Doctors say mistrust in the medical system due to years of mistreatment is a huge cause, as well as a lack of understanding about how the vaccines work.

Roots of mistrust in the African American community stem back to the Tuskegee experiment between 1932 and 1972 in which the U.S. Public Health Service enrolled 600 African American men in Alabama in a study to understand the impacts of syphilis. The men were promised free medical care as researchers studied the disease without giving them adequate treatment even as it became available.

Sunday’s forum will take place online via Zoom. To participate, you may join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84502725450. Webinar ID: 845 0272 5450. The event is also accessible via phone at 301-715-8592.



The event is being put on by ProjectLINK and moderated by 10 Tampa Bay's Emerald Morrow.