The COVID-19 vaccine fight will not be done even when a drug is approved, expert says

Studies find that 1 in 3 Americans will not want to get vaccinated with FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pharmaceutical companies continue to race for a COVID-19 vaccine as cases and deaths in the U.S. climb. Medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci believe we could have one approved sometime this year.

But the fight will not be over when vaccines are approved.

“Even if you had a vaccine tomorrow, remember the logistics of producing it, placing it in vials and then distributing it to high risk places in the country and then getting people inoculated, vaccinated, it is a huge undertaking," explained Jay Wolfson, a public health professional from USF Health.

And many people will not want the vaccine at all. According to a new Gallup poll, 35% of Americans would NOT get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it were FDA approved and available at no cost.

Wolfson believes there are three main reasons why people who delay or resist vaccination. Some, he says, don't want to be first in line, even after the FDA approves it. Additionally, he believes some people who are high risk, like those who've suffered a stroke or have heart disease, will wait for more results. And finally, people who don't believe in vaccination will opt out.

Meaning COVID-19 precautions like physical distancing, washing your hands, and masks, could be around for a while longer.