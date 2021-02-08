With COVID cases on the rise, should Florida bring back its dashboard?

At least one state lawmaker says yes.

Florida is drawing national scrutiny as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again.

According to CDC data, the state leads the country – with more than 110,000 newly-confirmed cases last week.

If you're trying to visualize the data, it looks a little different now than it did earlier in the pandemic.

For more than a year, Floridians grew familiar with the state's COVID-19 dashboard. But, that’s not how the state is reporting or releasing data now.

Some lawmakers would like to see it go back to the way it once was.

"Floridians were used to being able to very easily get daily COVID reporting data from the state through the Department of Health dashboard," State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat representing District 49, told 10 Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

Smith says as cases continue to rise in the state, so does his frustration when it comes to seeing the whole picture regarding COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, in June, Gov. DeSantis decided to stop with the daily COVID reporting from the state," Smith explained. "We don't have this daily COVID information like we used to have throughout the pandemic."

With one click, he says he could see cases, deaths, age breakdowns and a county-by-county look at the pandemic. That’s not the case anymore.

Some of the information is still out there. You just have to know where to look.

The Florida Department of Health says it continues to report daily COVID case data to the CDC, which shows county-by-county breakdowns.

"So what the CDC is releasing should be pretty similar to what we see from the state of Florida. That's assuming it is actually released on a daily basis. That hasn't always been the case. But sometimes it is. What we want to look for statistics-wise is, of course, we want to see deaths we want to see hospitalizations, we want to see cases, the cases in the state of Florida especially we want to track however, I would want to have data that I can drill down much more locally," explained Rep. Smith.

The state report released each week does have case information by age, but it doesn’t show what county the infected people are from.

"That way, especially as schools are beginning to reopen, parents and teachers and school board members, they can make decisions to protect themselves and their families based on real time information," said Rep. Smith.

Smith says that’s one reason he made his own records request to see age data from the county he represents.

But he is still waiting on those records.

“Unfortunately, we broke our own record with hospitalizations with 10,207 current COVID hospitalizations around the state of Florida right now. That's worse than it ever was, throughout the history of this pandemic. This is past time for them to reinstate the daily reporting of vital public health data so that people can make informed decisions," he said.

We asked the state if it will eventually report the data via the dashboard like it did before, but the state has not gotten back to us.

The state did email us this:

"Please continue informing your audiences and communities of the benefits of the vaccines. Your communication to the public significantly assists the State of Florida in returning to normalcy.”

FL DOH also provided us with this information on reporting:

"Public health surveillance and controlling the spread of infectious diseases have always been core functions of the Department. That has not changed. As vaccinations increase, data are distributed within a weekly report. Data are still reported to the CDC as it was prior to the reporting shift from daily to weekly."