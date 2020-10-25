Cases on the rise: US hits single-day record on Friday with over 85,000 new cases

A public health expert weighs in on what to expect over the next couple of months.

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. set a new, single-day, record for COVID-19 cases on Friday, with over 85,000 new cases. Forty-one states reported an increase in average new cases.

States in the midwest are seeing spikes. "[These states] are getting these tremendous peaks because people have not been practicing the kinds of social distancing and mask-wearing, that were suggested," said Jay Wolfson, a public health expert at USF Health.

Some of those residents will soon make their way to our state as snowbirds

“As more people will return to Florida as their winter homes, it is increasingly likely, especially with flu season coming on board, that you will see increases in the spread of this disease," Wolfson said.

Public health experts like Wolfson are anticipating that Florida's case numbers will continue to get worse in the coming weeks as well.

The state has opened up, and Wolfson worries that large, outdoor events like the Bolts parade, could make it worse.

“Congested together for long periods of time yelling and screaming. And we said 'give it about a month or so and you'll begin to see an uptick in the population that tests positive for this disease.'”

When re-opening, cases are expected to go up. But how high that number goes will be dependent on Floridians. An important reminder at a time when 15 states are seeing record-high hospitalizations.

And as infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Facui suggests the U.S. should consider a national mask mandate to help control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

