Here's how to track reported COVID-19 cases at Tampa Bay area school districts

In an effort to limit the virus' spread, school districts are keeping certain health protocols and social distancing in place.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's back-to-school season in Florida and as kids return to in-person learning after predominantly being kept at home in 2020, the state is once again battling high transmission rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an effort to limit the virus' spread, school districts are keeping certain health protocols and social distancing in place but there's one thing they can't implement — masks.

That's due to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis banning such mandates and instead letting parents decide if their child should mask up or not in the classroom. School districts that defy the order risk losing funding.

The Department of Education also passed an emergency rule allowing parents to transfer their kids out of school if they face "COVID-19 harassment," such as being required to wear masks.

With Tampa Bay area schools open for the year, here's how to track cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in your student's district:

Hillsborough County: Schools reopened on Aug. 10 with an opt-out policy for students when it comes to masks. During a press conference, Superintendent Addison Davis did note that all classrooms will be stocked with masks, wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer for students' use.

To see the latest data from the Hillsborough dashboard, click here.

Pinellas County: Pinellas County Schools leaders decided an opt-out approach to masks would not be recommended. Instead, it will be a parent's choice on whether to mask their student. Masks are being made readily available in all schools.

Click here to search for cases by school campus.

Pasco County: The school district has "not changes [its] position" and is not manding masks for students or in workplaces.

Click here for the latest information on cases in Pasco.

Sarasota County: Masks are optional for students this year but the school district does have "protocols for controlling COVID-19" in place. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home, while schools are asked to encourage routine cleaning of classrooms and high-traffic areas.

The district launched its own coronavirus tracking dashboard for cases in schools. You can access it by clicking here.

Citrus County: The school district will not be mandating masks but said face coverings will be available on all school busses and at all school sites.