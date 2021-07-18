8 staff members at Seminole Pavilion Health Center test positive for COVID-19

All of the staffers have been quarantining at home and have not been on campus since becoming symptomatic, an official said.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Eight staff members at the Seminole Pavilion Health Center nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, said Michael Mason, the executive director of Freedom Square of Seminole in a statement.

Half of those infected were vaccinated, Mason said. An additional staff member who works at Freedom Square's rehabilitation facility also tested positive for the virus, he added.

All of the staff members have been quarantining at home and have not been on campus since becoming symptomatic, Mason said.

There have been no residents at Seminole Pavilion Health Center who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the eight staff members became infected, Mason said. Additional tests are ongoing for residents at the rehabilitation facility and staff there are awaiting those results.

"We will continue monitoring and testing to ensure the safety and well-being of our entire community," Mason said in the statement.

The nursing home last year was the subject of lawsuits brought by families whose loved ones died after contracting the virus. They claimed the retirement community "chose to place profits over residents and ignore deficiencies in their emergency preparedness plan and in their infection prevention and control program."

Among people aged 65 and older in Florida, there have been 31,355 deaths related to COVID-19, state data shows — an age group representing an overwhelming majority of deaths in the state.

Florida is among a handful of states leading the nation in a surge of new COVID-19 cases, according to the White House COVID-19 Team's latest report. The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state is about double than what was reported the previous week, with hospitalizations on the rise, as well.

Health officials fear the more infectious delta variant and gaps in vaccinations across the state could lead to more people falling ill. Just over 66 percent of adults in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pandemic is now "one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, the AP reports.