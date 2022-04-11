Most COVID-19 cases are going undetected, experts say

IHME Professor of Health Metrics Sciences Dr. Ali Mokdad says most Floridians are asymptomatic or otherwise not reporting their home-test results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks. Right now, according to the CDC, the 7-day moving average is 1,814 cases. That’s the most since early March.

Experts predict 94 of every 100 COVID-19 cases are not getting reported here in Florida. We talked to Dr. Ali Mokdad at the University of Washington for a shaper insight into what that means for forecasting how to respond to the pandemic. He's part of the team of experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasting case numbers.

Dr. Mokdad says since many Floridians are asymptomatic, testing at home, or otherwise giving up on COVID-19, fewer cases are part of the official counts. He says while he doesn't recommend mask mandates, he does say don't wait to get a second booster if it's available to you.



“You put the two together, between vaccines and infection, our best estimate of how many people are immune to Omicron right now is about 80 percent, but that will start declining in a month or so because you’ve been infected with Omicron in December, January, four or five months, your immunity will start declining, and you’ll see a larger population of people in Florida will become susceptible to omicron, even if we don’t have a new variant. B.A.2 is still circulating. It could infect those people again if they’re out and about and not wearing a mask,” Dr. Mokdad said.

In Florida, many people have opted not to wear masks unless they’re required. Dr. Mokdad says less than 25 percent are wearing masks, which is the lowest we’ve seen during the pandemic.

He adds the U.S. needs to have antivirals on hand and be ready to distribute should we see a surge in cases.

“The moment we know they’re positive, they should be able to access that medication and start taking it as soon as possible,” Dr.Mokdad said. “They will save lives and save our hospitals.”