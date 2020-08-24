COVID Command Center opens to monitor students and teachers in Pasco

The entire state plans to prioritize test results for students and teachers to keep schools open.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — There were no major problems to report on the first day of school in Pasco County

“It’s running smoothly so far,” said Jennifer Gray, the director of nursing for the Pasco County Health Department.

Gray is among the team of around eight people working inside the district's brand new COVID Command Center. A team of nurses and epidemiologists from the health department are working side-by-side with school personnel, ready and waiting for any possible COVID-19 cases that could pop up.

“That child is going to be sent home that's the first thing that happens,” said Gray of any students who show up to school with possible COVID-related symptoms.

But that's just the beginning. Depending on test results (it will be up to the parents to get their children tested) the health department team will then begin contact tracing to determine who might have been directly exposed.

All decisions will be coordinated by the health experts in the command center.

“We've been encouraged to be surgical not sweeping in our decisions to close classrooms or portions of schools,” said Gray. “We also have to realize this is not a black-and-white situation.”

“One thing we'll do is communicate with parents,” said Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning. “If there's a positive case at a school, the entire school will be called.”

The state is also prioritizing getting the test results for students and teachers back quickly, preferably within 24 hours.

“Right now we have a good turnaround time,” said Gray. “We're working our processes to make it even more convenient for our teachers and students to get tested and submit those samples.”

But the best case is when sick students don't come to school at all.

“If your child wakes up in the morning with fevers or something, don’t give them Tylenol and send them to school,” said Browning. “That’s the worst thing you can do!”

And while it’s all quiet now on the first day of school, the team of medical experts in the COVID Command Center knows that's unlikely to last.

“Every situation will be different,” said Gray. “We're just going to do our best to keep kids learning and keep them safe."

