Florida now reporting more coronavirus cases than New York

TAMPA, Fla. — With more than 414,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida, the state now has more positive cases than New York.

That means Florida has the second-highest number of reported cases in the U.S., behind California.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 12,180 new cases, pushing the total to 414,511. California has more than 440,000 total confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York is now reporting just 411,200 confirmed cases.

Florida on Saturday also reported another 124 Floridians and two non-residents had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the latest report to 5,777 Florida residents and 117 non-residents since the pandemic began.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 24 but rather the state learned of their deaths and added them to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

When it comes to testing, Saturday's report showed 120,688 test results were returned from labs on July 24. Of those tests, 11.43 percent were positive for coronavirus.

As for hospitalizations, 8,968 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. And, 1,752 of them were in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 23,730 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.

