Volunteers wanted: Tampa Bay area locations participate in drug trial seeking to prevent COVID-19 after exposure

The "MOVe-AHEAD" trial will test the safety and effectiveness of an antiviral study drug in people who live with someone who has the virus.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pharmaceutical company Merck is holding a trial to "help doctors learn about a possible treatment to prevent illness after exposure to COVID-19" and you could participate.

Here's how it works: The "MOVe-AHEAD" trial will test the safety and effectiveness of an antiviral study drug in people who live with someone who has the virus.

"These trials may help doctors find new ways to help prevent, detect, or treat health problems. Information learned from this clinical research study may help other people in the future," Merck wrote.

The clinical trial is running in 20 states, including Florida, and is actively recruiting participants.

Two locations in the Tampa Bay area are involved in the trial:

Clinical Research Trials of Florida: 2713 W. Virginia Ave. Tampa, FL

Synergy Healthcare in Bradenton: 300 Riverside Dr. East Bradenton FL

Anyone who is 18 years or older can participate, but you must live with an adult or child that has either tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days or who currently has at least one symptom of the virus.

According to the trial's website, the individual who has COVID will also need to be willing to participate as the "index patient" to be selected.

Participants will go through three trial periods, starting with a screening process to ensure they qualify before moving forward.

From there, participants, at random, will receive either the study drug or a placebo which they will take twice a day and keep a diary. About one month later, participants will make up to three visits to a study clinic before their involvement in the trial is complete.