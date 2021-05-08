Sarasota County to open 2 new COVID-19 testing locations

They will operate from 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People in Sarasota County wanting to get a COVID-19 test can consider two new locations opening soon.

The county's Department of Health announced Sarasota-based Lab Services will open walk-up testing sites at Dallas White Park in North Port and the Robert L. Taylor Community Center in Sarasota.

Both open Monday, Aug. 9, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Testing is free to the public and no appointments are required.

Both sites will offer PCR and rapid antigen tests, the county said in a news release.

Health officials continue to stress that vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from the virus.