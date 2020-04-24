TAMPA, Fla — As more data emerges showing African Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, Hillsborough County teamed up with the University of South Florida to open a new drive-through and walk-up testing site at the Lee Davis Community Center in East Tampa.

Dr. Charles Lockwood, senior VP for USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine, spoke to 10News about the targeted effort and why society must continue to focus on eliminating health disparities.

Note: This conversation has been edited for length and clarity

Reporter: Dr. Lockwood, explain how this new testing site works and how it came to be.

Dr. Lockwood: This is really a kind of mobile or a neighborhood testing site that is sponsored by the county and staffed by USF Health. This is a particularly important neighborhood to sample because as we know, that minority communities and poorer communities have higher rates of infection and they tend to do worse with the infections, so it’s critical to test folks that are infected in the community so we can isolate them and prevent them exposing others.

Reporter: What has been the feedback?

Dr. Lockwood: My ears are ringing with people thanking us, and our political leaders that came out this morning were grateful as well. So, this is what USF Health is all about. We’re really proud to be able to help the community to this.



Reporter: Why did it take so long to get this targeted effort in this community?

Dr. Lockwood: I don’t think there was an appreciation of the vulnerability of these communities until really the last week or two. We’ve realized that , ‘wow, this is a real problem, and we need to focus on these communities,’ and I think it’s the responsible thing to do.

Reporter: Why are African Americans more susceptible to the virus?

Dr. Lockwood: There are really two reasons, the most important we think is access. We know that traditionally, African American communities that are also poor, not so much if they’re not, have issues with access to health care. So, that’s an important component to it. The second is that there is higher rate of morbidity. Greater amounts of high blood pressure, diabetes, being overweight, heart disease, strokes of course, and lung diseases. All of those things are more common, including asthma in African American communities, and it really speaks to the issues of disparity more broadly we need to address as a society.

