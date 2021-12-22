COVID-19 tests in high demand ahead of holiday gatherings

Before the holiday weekend, people flocked to get tested for COVID.

TAMPA, Fla — People from all over the Tampa Bay area were looking to get a COVID-19 test Thursday ahead of Christmas celebrations.

Health experts recommend getting tested ahead of holiday gatherings as a good precaution to take but many sites will be shut down for Christmas Eve and Christmas, leaving some with little options.

There are at-home COVID-19 tests for sale in stores like CVS and Walgreens, but those too are going fast. Coronavirus tests are in such high demand, some major retailers are limiting how many a person can buy.

The Associate Dean for the University of Florida's School of Medicine, Doctor Michael Teng said if you can't find a COVID-19 test before you visit family, there are precautions you can take to stay safe.

1. Wear a mask

Teng explained this is very important if you're going to be around seniors.

"Make sure you remember masks around people who are medically vulnerable," he said.

2. Celebrate outside

Teng explained it's a good idea to take advantage of Florida's winter weather.

"We’re in Florida so we’re lucky we can do a lot of things outdoors or have good ventilation. Try not to do things in close spaces," he said.

3. Cut your celebrations short

"Don’t do it for as long as you necessarily would," he said.

4. Be careful when removing your mask

Teng explained that if you're sitting next to someone on an airplane, don't take your mask off at the same time.